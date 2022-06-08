Dana White responds to critics who claim the UFC women’s flyweight division is weak: “No, Valentina Shevchenko is so good, she makes the division look weak”

Dana White has rejected the idea that the UFC women’s flyweight division is weak, citing how good Valentina Shevchenko has been as champion.

Over the course of the last few years, Valentina Shevchenko has firmly established herself as one of the most dominant champions in the recent history of the UFC. In direct contrast to that, the women’s flyweight division has long-since been viewed as one of the weakest in the promotion, with Shevchenko reigning supreme as the queen of the mountain.

Shevchenko has beaten the likes of Joanna Jędrzejczyk, Liz Carmouche and Jessica Andrade en-route to defending the belt six times, but a few of the other names have left fans wondering whether or not the competition is up to scratch.

Dana White, meanwhile, thinks it purely comes down to just how good Valentina Shevchenko is as a mixed martial artist.

“What Valentina has accomplished, what Anderson did during his reign, the list goes on and on. That’s exactly what happens, people say the division is weak, no. Valentina Shevchenko is so good, she makes the division look weak.”

Shevchenko has held the gold since December 2018, meaning that another win or two would give her an incredible four-year reign as champion. This Saturday night in Singapore, ‘Bullet’ heads back into the line of fire at UFC 275 as she prepares to once again defend the strap – this time against top contender Taila Santos.

As good as Santos may be and as strong as she’s looked during the early stages of her UFC career, many still don’t believe she has what it takes to dethrone Valentina. Then again, a lot of people said the same thing about Julianna Pena, a woman that Shevchenko has teased a rematch against in pursuit of the bantamweight championship.

Is Valentina Shevchenko in the top three of the women’s GOAT conversation?