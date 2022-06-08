UFC 275 | Pro fighters make their picks for Glover Teixeira vs. Jiri Prochazka title fight

In the main event of UFC 275, the light heavyweight title is up for grabs as Glover Teixeira looks to defend his strap against Jiri Prochazka. Heading into the fight, Teixeira is a +164 underdog while the challenger is a -215 favorite.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to pro fighters to get their prediction for the scrap. The pros slightly lean toward the champ pulling off the upset as many think he can extend the fight and eventually find a submission win to defend his belt.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Glover Teixeira vs Jiri Prochazka:

Grant Dawson, UFC lightweight: To me, I think Prochazka can only win by KO, Teixeira can win by KO, submission, or decision and when you have someone that can win threes way to one, you have to pick that guy.

Gabe Green, UFC welterweight: I love Glover Teixeira and his story and I think he can submit Jiri.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Damon Jackson, UFC featherweight: I hope Glover Teixeira does it and retires on top. He’s been doing it for so long and he’s looked good lately.

Joe Solecki, UFC lightweight: That’s a good fight but I’ll say Glover Teixeira gets it done and defends his belt by submission.

Brandon Royval, UFC flyweight: I don’t see anyone beating Jiri Prochazka, he is so good.

Tyson Nam, UFC flyweight: I’m going with Glover Teixeira, he’s a veteran and has found a way to get it done and I think he extends the fight late and gets a submission.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Ode Osbourne, UFC flyweight: Jiri Prochazka. Glover is so skilled but he’s passed his prime and the speed will be the difference.

Christos Giagos, UFC lightweight: I’m going to go with Jiri Prochazka, he is so violent and vicious and will land on Glover.

Chris Curtis, UFC middleweight: I’m going to go with Glover Teixeira he has found a way to make it count. He has always been counted out and his ground game will be key.

Jeff Molina, UFC flyweight: Man, it’s hard to bet against Jiri, he’s been looking good so I’ll take Jiri by knockout.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

***

Fighters picking Glover Teixeira: Grant Dawson, Gabe Green, Damon Jackson, Joe Solecki, Tyson Nam, Chris Curtis

Fighters picking Jiri Prochazka: Brandon Royval, Ode Osbourne, Christos Giagos, Jeff Molina

Who do you think will win the UFC 275 main event between Glover Teixeira and Jiri Prochazka?

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below