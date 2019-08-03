Former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar may have been paid much more than first reported

It appears that former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar may have been getting paid much more than was first reported for his time with the promotion.

Due to the UFC’s current legal battles with a plethora of former fighters, new information is leaking out in the form of court documents. Some of the promotions best kept secrets are coming to surface and the most recent reveals a pay scheme used to compensate one of the sport’s highest drawing athletes in Brock Lesnar.

Those figures come thanks to Jason Cruz of MMAPayout, who revealed on his blog newly unredacted passages from the Expert Report of Hal J. Singer, an expert witness for the Plaintiffs (via bloodyelbow).

“For each and every Bout, in which Fighter participates where he is not recognized as a UFC Champion, by Zuffa, within thirty (30) days following the completion of each Bout, as contemplated in Section 7.1 (c) of the Promotional Agreement, Zuffa shall pay to DEATHCLUTCH, via bank wire or check, the amount of Three Hundred Seventy Five Thousand Dollars (US $375,000.00), less all permissible or required deductions and withholdings. Within sixty (60) days following the completion of each Bout, as contemplated in Section 7.1 (c) of the Promotional Agreement, Zuffa shall pay to DEATHCLUTCH, via bank wire or check, the additional amount of Three Hundred Seventy Five Thousand Dollars (US $375,000), less all permissible or required deductions and withholdings for a total combined payment of Seven Hundred Fifty Thousand Dollars (US $750,000.00).”

When Brock Lesnar made his Octagon debut at UFC 81, it was reported that he was being paid a flat purse of $250,000 for his efforts. Meaning, if this agreement was in place at the time of his of his first fight with Frank Mir, ‘The Beast‘ would have actually taken home a total of $1,000,000.

The documents also highlighted Lesnar’s earnings as a UFC champion. Brock was guaranteed to take home $1.65 million dollars win or lose as a champion. And again, that agreement would not include the actual fight purse of Brock Lesnar. The WWE stars reported purse at UFC 100 was $400,000, meaning his total payout for the event would have eclipsed $2 million.

“…an agreement with Brock Lesnar that specifies lump sums to be paid conditional on champion status (“For each and every Bout, in which Fighter participates where he is recognized as a UFC Champion by Zuffa, within thirty (30) days following the completion of each Bout, as contemplated in Section 7.1 (a) of the Promotional Agreement Zuffa shall pay to DEATHCLUCTH, via bank wire or check, the amount of Eight Hundred Twelve Thousand Five Hundred Dollars (US $812,500.00), less permissible or required deductions and withholdings. Within sixty (60) days following the completion of each Bout, as contemplated in Section 7.1 (a) of the Promotional Agreement, Zuffa shall pay to DEATHCLUTCH, via bank wire or check, the additional amount of Eight Hundred Twelve Thousand Five Hundred Dollars (US $812,500.00), less all permissible or required deductions and withholdings, for a total combined payment of One Million Six Hundred Twenty-Five Thousand Dollars (US $1,625,000.000).”

