Former UFC fighter Paige VanZant makes in-ring debut for AEW (Highlights)

Paige VanZant made her in-ring debut for All Elite Wrestling during their Double or Nothing pay-per-view over the weekend.

While she may not have made it to the top of the mountain during her run with the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Paige VanZant certainly has the potential necessary to go a long way in professional wrestling.

It’s a route many have believed she should go down for years and now, she’s taken the first leap of faith by signing for AEW.

She’ll also be continuing her bare-knuckle boxing career with BKFC this summer but for the time being, getting into the zone with AEW is her focus.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

On Sunday night, she wrestled in-ring for the first time in what proved to be an entertaining six-person tag match at Double or Nothing in Las Vegas.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

VanZant was representing American Top Team alongside Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page as they managed to defeat the team of Sammy Guevara, Frankie Kazarian and Tay Conti.

PVZ was able to show off some good beginner skills but given how green she still is, it’ll probably take some time before figuring out just how high up the ladder she can climb in AEW. In terms of making a good start, though, we’d say she’s done pretty well here.

Conti was the perfect choice to feud with her to kickstart her run in the promotion but moving forward, there’s no telling where she could end up.

Who knows, maybe this could serve as the start of a trend in which more fighters transition into pro wrestling. If it does, there are more than a few names we could think of that may be interested in the jump.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

What did you think of Paige VanZant’s in-ring AEW debut? Do you think she’ll be able to juggle wrestling and bare-knuckle boxing?