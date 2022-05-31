Just Scrap Radio Ep. 80 with Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Dan Ige, Jeff Molina, Joe Solecki, and Ode Osbourne

The 80th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC Vegas 56.

We’re first joined by eighth-ranked UFC heavyweight Jairzinho Rozenstruik (2:38). 10th-ranked featherweight Dan Ige (13:39). Next, UFC flyweight Jeff Molina (29:45) comes on. UFC lightweight Joe Solecki (49:59). Closing out the program is UFC flyweight Ode Osbourne (1:03:58).

Jairzinho Rozenstruik joins the show to preview his UFC Vegas 56 main event against Alexander Volkov. Rozenstruik talks about his fight against Marcin Tybura not happening on the day before the event and how this fight came together. Rozenstruik also talks about the heavyweight division and key fights upcoming.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Dan Ige then comes on to preview his UFC Vegas 56 fight against Movsar Evloev. Dan talks about his last loss to Josh Emmett and why he took this fight against the undefeated Russian. The Hawaiian also talks about what a win does for him and what the ideal 2022 looks like for him.

Jeff Molina joins the program to preview his UFC Vegas 56 fight against Zhalgas Zhumagulov and why he wanted some time off after his last fight. Jeff also touches on Brandon Moreno training at Glory MMA and what a win over Zhalgas does for him.

Joe Solecki stops by to preview his UFC Vegas 56 fight against Alex da Silva. Joe talks about his last loss to Jared Gordon, why he wanted to return sooner, and submitting Donald Cerrone in a grappling match.

Ode Osbourne closes out the program to preview his UFC Vegas 56 fight against Zarrukh Adashev. Ode talks about training at Syndicate MMA and what a win over Adashev does for him in the division.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Be sure to tune in every Tuesday for another episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN as Cole Shelton chats with fighters to help preview or recap their fights.

Follow Us

iTunes | Spotify | Stitcher