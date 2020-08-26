UFC boss Dana White responds to critics of Republican National Convention appearance

UFC President Dana White has responded to the critics of his scheduled appearance at the Republican National Convention this week.

White is slated speak in favor of US President Donald Trump on Thursday, which is the final night of the convention. While the UFC boss’s support of Trump is certainly no secret, his dabbling in the world of politics has still generated plenty of backlash.

Speaking at the conclusion of Tuesday’s episode of Contender Series in Las Vegas, White responded to critics of his appearance at the Republican National Convention.

“That sh*t doesn’t bother me,” White said (via MMA Junkie). “Listen, this is America. Everybody has their own opinions and their own choices. I know that sometimes people go after you because of whatever, but everybody knows me. Everybody knows what I’m about, and you know.

“I don’t know. Talk to me after the speech.”

White has been a friend Trump since 2001, when Trump allowed the UFC to promote events inside the Trump Taj Mahal in Atlantic City at a time when the organization was still struggling to gain mainstream acceptance.

Since then, Trump has made no secret of his interest in MMA. The President recently welcomed former interim UFC welterweight champion Colby Covington to the White House, and even attended the UFC 244 card in New York City late last year. He also added White to a special economic task force earlier this year.

White, meanwhile, spoke in Trump’s favor at the 2016 Republican National Convention, when Trump was first running for President.

“Donald championed the UFC before it was popular, before it grew into a successful business and I will always be grateful—so grateful—to him for standing with us in those early days,” White said at the 2016 Convention (h/t MMA Mania). “So tonight, I stand with Donald Trump.”

Along with Dana White, this week’s Republican National Convention will feature appearances from the likes of Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, and Mark and Patricia McCloskey, who infamously pointed guns at Black Lives Matter protesters outside their home in St. Louis earlier this summer.

The Convention will conclude with Donald Trump delivering a speech to accept the Republican presidential nomination.