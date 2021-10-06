Former UFC champion Henry Cejudo is taking his talents to Hollywood as he shared the big news in a new video posted to his social media.

Cejudo is officially retired from combat sports but he remains in the game in other ways. On Tuesday, “The Messenger” took to his social media to reveal that he is taking his talents to Hollywood. According to Cejudo, he is the executive producer of the new combat sports movie “In Full Bloom,” and the former UFC double champion wants his fans to watch it.

Hollywood is next to bend the knee! Stay tune for the best combat movie of all time. In Full Bloom 🏆🏆🏆https://t.co/pWvRcrgL6g pic.twitter.com/6ITTIQg0J5 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) October 5, 2021

“What’s up everybody? It’s the one-and-only King Triple C. The Olympic champ, the flyweight champ, and the bantamweight champion of the world,” Cejudo said. “I just wanted to remind you guys that Hollywood can officially bend the knee because I’m one of the executive producers. That’s right, I’m one of the executive producers of one of the greatest combat sports movies of all time. The name of the move is In Full Bloom. I don’t want to tell you guys the rest because I want you to go to the second slide to watch the promos. Remember guys, tune in. One of the greatest movies of all time. Be inspired. Slide the second slide and check out the promo. Sincerely, King Triple C.”

Cejudo has been retired since he knocked out Dominick Cruz in May 2020. Since then, he has teased a comeback, with his most recent callout coming against UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. So far, UFC president Dana White has resister those ideas but the two will meet this week and talk about it. In the meantime, Cejudo will be busy with his new career as an executive producer in Hollywood.

