Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane, Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker 2 targeted for UFC 270

Two title fights featuring Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane and Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker 2 are being targeted for UFC 270.

According to the French outlet “La Sueur,” UFC 270 is being planned to take place on January 22 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The fight is not official yet, but the UFC plans on having the UFC heavyweight title unified that night between the champ Ngannou and the interim champ Gane. As for the co-main event, the plan is to have to rematch between Adesanya and Whittaker. Overall, with these two title fights at the top of the bill, UFC 270 is shaping up to be a stacked card already. MMA journalist Aaron Bronsteter added the following:

Per French outlet La Sueur, Francis Ngannou vs. Cyril Gane is being targeted for UFC 270 on January 22, likely in Las Vegas with Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker also being targeted for the card. https://t.co/Sib2Smh7h9 — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) October 6, 2021

When Ngannou and Gane meet in the cage, it will mark the first time that the former training partners at MMA Factory in Paris, France have fought each other in the Octagon. Ngannou won the UFC heavyweight title earlier this year when he knocked out Stipe Miocic, while Gane stopped Derrick Lewis at UFC 265 to win the interim belt this summer. The hope was for this fight to take place in Paris, France, but with COVID-19 causing all sorts of issues around the world, it appears as if this fight will take place in Las Vegas, instead.

As for the co-main event rematch between Adesanya and Whittaker, these two met back in October 2019, with Adesanya knocking Whittaker out to win the belt. After Whittaker reeled off three straight wins, he has been granted the rematch against Adesanya at UFC 270. Between this fight and Ngannou vs. Gane, this is shaping up to be a stacked card.

How excited are you to see Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane and Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker 2 at UFC 270?