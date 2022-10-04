Former UFC champion Daniel Cormier makes his first appearance on WWE Raw (Video)

Daniel Cormier made his first appearance on WWE RAW last night ahead of his special guest referee spot at Extreme Rules this weekend.

The former two-weight UFC champion has made no secret of the fact that he’s been a fan of professional wrestling for years now, and after teasing a run in WWE in the past, Cormier was recently confirmed as the special guest ref for Matt Riddle vs Seth Rollins at WWE Extreme Rules.

The rivals will battle it out in a Fight Pit match and on Monday’s edition of RAW, Cormier laid down the law to both men ahead of their showdown.

“We have had to watch you two whine, argue, and complain for months. We’ve had enough. Your behavior has been insane, and we are tired of the foolishness. From parking lots to arenas, you two have fought all around the world,” Cormier began.

“And for all the people lookin’ going, ‘Who is this guy?’ I’m Daniel Cormier. I am one of the greatest UFC fighters of all time. I am the double champion.

“Matt, listen, bro. We go way back. You’re a former UFC fighter, and I respect that. You’re a part of the fraternity. Seth, you know that from afar I’ve always admired you. I was there in Santa Clara when you won that first world championship, and I may have celebrated.

“But as the whole world is fed up, I, too, am fed up. Somebody told me that you two are competing in a fight pit match this Saturday at Extreme Rules. Well, I’m into that. That’s my world. I live in the cage. I love it. But one thing I do know: is there has to be a stern third man. It can’t be any ol’ referee. So you know who they called? They called your boy DC to come down and lay down the law to make sure that only one of you walk out of the Fight Pit victorious, and we put an end to this. That’s exactly what I plan to do.”

“So now, it’s time to stop yappin’, train hard, train smart, and I’ll see both of you guys this Saturday in Philadelphia.”

Quotes via MMA News

Are you excited to see Daniel Cormier on WWE television? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!

