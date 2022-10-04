x
Home » MMA News » UFC » Aljamain Sterling still believes TJ Dillashaw is using drugs ahead of UFC 280 title fight: “There’s definitely no doubt in my mind”
MMA NewsAljamain SterlingTJ DillashawUFC

Aljamain Sterling still believes TJ Dillashaw is using drugs ahead of UFC 280 title fight: “There’s definitely no doubt in my mind”

Cole Shelton

Aljamain Sterling believes TJ Dillashaw is not a clean fighter as he thinks the former champ is still using drugs.

After Dillashaw tried to become a champ-champ by dropping down to flyweight, it was revealed he failed a drug test and was suspended for two years. Upon his return, Dillashaw defeated Cory Sandhagen by split decision to earn a title shot. Dillashaw will now face Sterling in the co-main event of UFC 280 and although he is being drug tested by USADA, the champ thinks Dillashaw is still using.

“If I had to make a prediction, I would say there’s definitely no doubt in my mind that that guy’s finding some type of doctor or little micro-dosing or whatever, however that s**t works. I guarantee you he’s finding some type of way to get an edge once again, as he’s done his entire UFC career. So I already made peace with it,” Sterling said to Submission Radio. “So, at the end of the day, it is what it is. Like, I made the acknowledgment that I’m gonna step into there with this guy knowing that there’s a high chance of this happening. And it is what it is, man. I feel like this is not gonna be the first guy I fought that’s been on some supps (supplements), some extra supps. So, I think my hard work and skill set is enough to get the job done before, and I think it can get the job done again.”

Even though Aljamain Sterling thinks TJ Dillashaw is still using drugs he says he is fine with it as he’s confident he will get his hand raised. The champ is the betting favorite and is confident in his skill set that he will defend his belt for the second time after back-to-back wins over Petr Yan.

What do you make of Aljamain Sterling thinking TJ Dillashaw is still using?

