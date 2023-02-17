Islam Makhachev discusses the possibility of an immediate rematch with Alexander Volkanovski: “I’m not going to wait for anybody or call anybody out”

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev has given his thoughts on a possible immediate rematch against Alexander Volkanovski.

Last weekend at UFC 284, Islam Makhachev went to war with Alexander Volkanovski. It was a back and forth affair but in the end, the star from Dagestan managed to get his hand raised.

The win came via unanimous decision, although some fans and pundits felt as if Volkanovski had done enough to get the nod. Either way, the calls for a rematch at some point in the future have been pretty strong.

Makhachev will obviously want to take some time off and analyse the division, especially with Justin Gaethje vs Rafael Fiziev coming up next month. Beyond that, Beneil Dariush and Charles Oliveira will also be slugging it out later this year.

When asked about what he plans on doing next during a recent interview, Makhachev had the reply of a true champion.

“I’m not going to wait for anybody or call anybody out. I’ll be ready as soon as the UFC gives me an opponent. No matter if it’s the rematch or another lightweight contender,” Makhachev said.

Makhachev stays ready

The lightweight division is as stacked as it has been in a long time. Hell, even Conor McGregor is coming back to take on Michael Chandler.

Regardless of whether you like Islam or not, nobody can deny just how good he is as a fighter. Scarily, he may just wind up getting better and better.

Alas, Volkanovski isn’t going anywhere, and you can tell he wants the smoke all over again.

