Fighters react after UFC cancels three events due to Coronavirus

The looming threat of Coronavirus has spelt disaster for MMA, as the UFC has been forced to cancel their next three events.

The outbreak of COVID-19 virus has caused an international pandemic. Fears over contagion and increased fatalities have forced many sporting events to be halted or postponed. MMA is no exception. ONE Championship and ARES Fighting Championship have both elected to postpone upcoming events. Leon Edwards was forced to withdraw from his fight against Tyron Woodley after the UFC was forced to relocate the venue. Now the organization has had to “indefinitely postpone” three upcoming events: shows originally scheduled for London, Columbus and Portland.

Michael Carroll was first to reveal the news on Twitter. He cited an email from UFC President Dana White directed to all company employees.

“This weekend’s UFC event, as well as 3/28 and 4/11, have been indefinitely postponed per an email from Dana White to all UFC employees.

“Dana has praised the efforts of all employees for working so hard to constantly make it happen everywhere and every time. But, with the current state of affairs, it’s simply impossible.

“The UFC also offers support to any employee and/or family member who may require medical support in the coming weeks/months. Positive email tbh.”

Now MMA fighters have their say on the unravelling pandemic. See their reactions and other members of the MMA community including Megan Olivi below:

I don't think there's a doc out there who would say COVID-19 is more dangerous than fighting for a living. I'm not afraid of it to be honest. It's like the flu but 10x more deadly. So what? I put myself in more danger every day. So for anybody… https://t.co/EAGPtxGEtJ pic.twitter.com/UGPwMjL0NY — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) March 16, 2020

Any one got any extra toilet paper …for my tears — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 16, 2020

Nah just gonna stay positive and stay ready https://t.co/yxbGFV1DuH — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 16, 2020

Once normalcy is back ufc needs to have a week where there’s an new event Monday-Sunday it can be called FIGHT WEEK — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 16, 2020

I think that by continuing the events with “no fans” he is allowing the fighters to continue putting money on the table for their families. No fight = No money for the athletes. I can see your perspective as well. https://t.co/kG729jNkDA — #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) March 16, 2020

No…. that's how you get pink eye. I've got enough to worry about right now! https://t.co/uqOCe63UyG — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) March 16, 2020

Honestly, at this point guys who need to make ends meet should start livestreaming sparring sessions on youtube. I honestly think the hardcores will take whatever they can get. And if nothing else it keeps the spirit of MMA alive kinda . #MMA #UFC — Louis Smolka (@LASTSAMURAIUFC) March 16, 2020

be safe, take care everyone 🙏🏻 https://t.co/Zu6qFRLSTF — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) March 16, 2020

My Corona Virus take https://t.co/5NEbWVy5Jm — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) March 15, 2020

While disappointing for the fighters who were prepped to be on these cards, it is for sure the correct call. https://t.co/lLKRfs7EBb — Sarah Kaufman (@mmasarah) March 16, 2020

We love you guys and can’t wait to be delivering new content & live action to you – as soon as we can do it safely we’ll be back on your TVs ❤️ For now, let’s all do our best to be healthy, take care of each other and make the most of our social distancing. — Megan Olivi (@MeganOlivi) March 16, 2020

There has been a mixed bag of reactions following the announcement from UFC officials. However, most members of the MMA community unanimously agree that it is better to be safe than sorry. Many individuals are already self-isolating to reduce the likelihood of becoming infected. As a result, fans can expect an uneventful month for the world of MMA.

The pandemic is expected to continue for several months, so the effect on the industry remains indefinite. However, make sure you stay tuned on BJPenn.com for all the latest UFC news and coronavirus updates.