Fighters react after UFC cancels three events due to Coronavirus

Natasha Hooper
The looming threat of Coronavirus has spelt disaster for MMA, as the UFC has been forced to cancel their next three events.

The outbreak of COVID-19 virus has caused an international pandemic. Fears over contagion and increased fatalities have forced many sporting events to be halted or postponed. MMA is no exception. ONE Championship and ARES Fighting Championship have both elected to postpone upcoming events. Leon Edwards was forced to withdraw from his fight against Tyron Woodley after the UFC was forced to relocate the venue. Now the organization has had to “indefinitely postpone” three upcoming events: shows originally scheduled for London, Columbus and Portland.

Michael Carroll was first to reveal the news on Twitter. He cited an email from UFC President Dana White directed to all company employees.

“This weekend’s UFC event, as well as 3/28 and 4/11, have been indefinitely postponed per an email from Dana White to all UFC employees.

“Dana has praised the efforts of all employees for working so hard to constantly make it happen everywhere and every time. But, with the current state of affairs, it’s simply impossible.

“The UFC also offers support to any employee and/or family member who may require medical support in the coming weeks/months. Positive email tbh.”

There has been a mixed bag of reactions following the announcement from UFC officials. However, most members of the MMA community unanimously agree that it is better to be safe than sorry. Many individuals are already self-isolating to reduce the likelihood of becoming infected. As a result, fans can expect an uneventful month for the world of MMA.

The pandemic is expected to continue for several months, so the effect on the industry remains indefinite. However, make sure you stay tuned on BJPenn.com for all the latest UFC news and coronavirus updates.

 