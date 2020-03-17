Leon Edwards tells Tyron Woodley he can’t “run” from this whooping

Leon Edwards has assured that Tyron Woodley can’t run or hide and will receive an “a*s whooping,” despite their main event fight cancellation.

Number 4 ranked welterweight, Edwards was scheduled to fight the former welterweight champion in the main event of UFC London on Saturday March 21. Due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the UFC was forced to relocate the event. The British fighter ultimately withdrew from the UFC London card due to uncertainty of travel to and from the UK and the ripple effect it had on his team.

Gilbert Burned claimed he “said yes” to a short-notice fight against Woodley, but the former champion turned it down. Colby Covington also sent a message to “The Chosen One” as he was ready to replace Leon Edwards.

With no signs of COVID-19 slowing down, the UFC has subsequently announced their decision to cancel their next three events: UFC London, UFC Columbus and UFC Portland.

Unsurprisingly, Tyron Woodley was disappointed by the news. He reacted on Instagram:

“Fans I’m sorry😔! I’m shattered by this! I texted @danawhite and told him I’m in for Burns sat (Sat ONLY). I then was told the card was off. We will make it through this together. Don’t take it lightly. When we are back and running its me and Clout Chasing Covington. Don’t want to hear another name! #TalkIsOver

Thanks all my supporters. @mommawoodd @missionusa #SteveWoodley @phokingqui @metabolicmeals @cbdmd.usa @monsterenergy @dinthomas @coachdukeroufus @ericbrown1954 @edbilbasoo @dfunk59 @syrius2 @iammilliereid @americantopteam @roufusport @mike_swick @akathailand @adamweitsman @championmuhsin @fasthandsproductions @dr_sschu @illwavybrooks86 @jucao21 #DrewFromTheLou #Dillion @attatl and all other partners!”

Leon Edwards still intends on fighting his American foe in the Octagon. “Rocky” confirmed with a fan that he intends on rescheduling his Tyron Woodley showdown, this while throwing some shade at Colby Covington.

“Does this mean you versus Woodley is back on at a later date?” Asked a Twitter user.

“Hopefully back in London,” responded Leon Edwards.

“Tell that boy he can’t run from me his a*s whooping is just delayed,” he continued.

“This fight going to happen after we get back to normal programming don’t try run now kid, f*ck Covington the weasel.”

