Candace Owens slams Khabib Nurmagomedov for suggesting fighters boycott Colby Covington: “He better go buy a p**sy hat and join the NBA”

Khabib Nurmagomedov has received some unwanted attention from political commentator Candace Owens.

When word broke that Jorge Masvidal allegedly attacked Colby Covington in a restaurant in Miami, it left some within the MMA community conflicted. On one hand, Masvidal had 25 minutes to make Colby pay for his trash talk at UFC 272 but couldn’t deliver. On the other hand, Masvidal and Colby have both said it’s “on sight” when they see each other.

During the incident, Masvidal allegedly mentioned Covington’s remarks about his kids. Khabib Nurmagomedov took to his Twitter account and said he sides with Masvidal in this situation.

“If you are stronger than someone inside the Octagon, it does not mean that you can insult his children. No one has the right to insult someone’s family. Once you have gone down this path, then be ready to back up your words.

“You were attacked by professional fighter, the same as you are, your own size, and you go press charges against him to the police? I think all welterweights should refuse to fight Colby, just don’t accept fights with him, let him sit without a fight, it will probably significantly affect him and all fighters who even think of insulting families, who is provoking the fighters to look for someone in restaurants to deal with him.”



Buried in the replies to the tweet was a fan who said Khabib has gone “soft.” The reply didn’t get much attention before Candace Owens chimed in. Owens represents right-wing politics and since that is Covington’s shtick, she naturally jumped on the bandwagon.

“Right? This is so embarrassing. Calling for a boycott. He better go buy a pussy hat and join the NBA. MMA is a man’s sport.”

Time will tell whether or not Khabib Nurmagomedov will entertain Owens’ comment. It’s safe to say, however, that if the soon-to-be UFC Hall of Famer didn’t know rapper Drake then he’ll have no clue who Owens is.