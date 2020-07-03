Fight Island cards rocked by multiple shake-ups, two positive COVID-19 tests

The UFC’s four-event stint on Fight Island (Yas Island in Abu Dhabi) has been hit by three shake-ups, including two resulting from positive COVID-19 tests.

Earlier this week, MMA Junkie reported that England’s Danny Roberts has withdrawn from his welterweight fight with Denmark’s Nicolas Dalby, and Kazakhstan’s Shavkat Rakhmonov is out of his welterweight fight with Russia’s Ramazan Emeev. The report did not specify why Roberts and Rakhmonov withdrew. Both fights were scheduled to occur on the UFC’s July 25 Fight Island card — the final event in that location. Since then, Dalby has accepted Canada’s Jesse Ronson as a replacement opponent for the same card. Emeev is still without a replacement opponent.

Unfortunately, that’s not where the Fight Island shake-ups ended.

On Friday morning, MMA Fighting reported that Brazilian bantamweight Anderson dos Santos has tested positive for COVID-19, forcing his withdrawal from his July 15 fight with Welshman Jack Shore. A subsequent report from MMA Fighting announced that Brazil’s Vinicius Moreira is out of his light heavyweight fight with Lithuanian Englishman Modestas Bukauskas. Like dos Santos, Moreira also tested positive for COVID-19. Replacement opponents have not been found for either of the two men, who are both now quarantining.

Here are the updated lineups for Fight Island in the wake of these shake-ups (recent changes are italicized in bold).

UFC 251 – July 11 on Fight Island

Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns – welterweight title fight

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway – featherweight title fight

Petr Yan vs. Jose Aldo – vacant bantamweight title fight

Jessica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas

Amanda Ribas vs. Paige VanZant

Volkan Oezdemir vs. Jiri Prochazka

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Muslim Salikhov

Makwan Amirkhani vs. Danny Henry

Leonardo Santos vs. Roman Bogatov

Marcin Tybura vs. Maxim Grishin

Raulian Paiva vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov

Karol Rosa vs. Vanessa Melo

Martin Day vs. Davey Grant

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Ige – July 15 on Fight Island

Calvin Kattar vs. Dan Ige

Frankie Edgar vs. Pedro Munoz

Carla Esparza vs. Marina Rodriguez

Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Mounir Lazzez

Jared Gordon vs. Chris Fishgold

Modestas Bukauskas vs. TBA

Molly McCann vs. Talia Santos

Ricardo Ramos vs. Lerone Murphy

John Phillips vs. Dusko Todorovic

Tim Elliott vs. Ryan Benoit

Diana Belbita vs. Liana Jojua

Jack Shore vs. TBA

UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez 2 – July 18 on Fight Island

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Joseph Benavidez – vacant flyweight title fight

Jack Hermansson vs. Kelvin Gastelum

Marc Diakiese vs. Rafael Fiziev

Ariane Lipski vs. Luana Carolina

Alexandre Pantoja vs. Askar Askarov

Roman Dolidze vs. Khadis Ibragimov

Grant Dawson vs. Nad Narimani

Joe Duffy vs. Joel Alvarez

Brett Johns vs. Montel Jackson

Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Alexander Doskalchuk

Davi Ramos vs. Arman Tsarukyan

Carlos Felipe vs. Sergei Spivak

UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Till – July 25 on Fight Island