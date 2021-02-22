Felicia Spencer makes her UFC return in May against Danyelle Wolf

Felicia Spencer will welcome Danyelle Wolf to the UFC.

Multiple sources have informed BJPENN.com that Spencer vs Wolf is agreed to for May 22. Contracts have also been sent out for the fight. The location of the event has not been announced.

Spencer is coming off a decision loss to Amanda Nunes for the featherweight title back at UFC 250. The Canadian was a massive underdog in that fight but was tough enough to go 25 minutes with the champ-champ. Prior to the loss to Nunes, the Canadian defeated Zarah Fairn dos Santos by first-round TKO to get back into the win column after dropping a decision to Cris Cyborg at UFC 240.

In her Octagon debut, Spencer shocked many when she submitted Megan Anderson in the first round to remain undefeated. She is also the former Invicta FC featherweight champion after beating Pam Sorenson by fourth-round submission to win the vacant belt and earn her shot in the UFC.

Danyelle Wolf, meanwhile, is just 1-0 in MMA with that one win coming on the Contender Series. She scored a decision win over Taneisha Tennant back in September and the performance was enough to award the 37-year-old with a contract.

Although Wolf lacks MMA experience, she is a former amateur boxer. She won the US National Boxing Championship in three straight years and unfortunately in 2012 and 2016 her weight class was not apart of the Olympics. Her weight class was then added to the now-canceled 2020 Olympics but Wolf was eliminated in the Olympic trial which caused the move to MMA.

With Amanda Nunes defending her featherweight title at UFC 259 against Megan Anderson the winner of Felicia Spencer vs Danyelle Wolf could very well earn a title shot. However, the future of the division is still uncertain as the UFC has struggled to sign fighters to build the division up.

Who do you think will win the fight between Felicia Spencer and Danyelle Wolf?