George Foreman believes Conor McGregor should quit MMA and focus on boxing, confident he’d beat Manny Pacquiao

George Foreman believes Conor McGregor would beat Manny Pacquiao in a boxing match.

In the lead-up to Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 2, the Irishman has said it was to help him prepare to fight Pacquiao. Poirier, like Pacquiao, is a southpaw and the Irishman thought their styles were similar. However, the fight did not go McGregor’s way and it is now likely he will have the trilogy with Poirier.

Yet, for George Foreman, he believes McGregor shouldn’t worry about the trilogy and instead switch to boxing to fight Pacquiao. The former heavyweight champion believes the Irishman would do well against Pacquiao and thinks he would actually win the fight.

“It’s hard for McGregor to accept it but he’s a better puncher than he is in MMA,” Foreman said to the Daily Star about Conor McGregor boxing Pacquiao. “I’d rather see him in boxing matches now. I think if he has a fight with Pacquiao he can actually beat him – good rules, over 10 rounds, McGregor can beat him. He’s already adjusted to boxing, he’s not going to do good in MMA anymore. Pacquiao is very good as a matter of fact, but McGregor can beat him in a boxing match.”

Although Conor McGregor vs Manny Pacquiao seemed very likely to happen, it is uncertain now. Pacquiao is set to have an exhibition bout against Ryan Garcia while the Irishman is expected to have the trilogy with Poirier.

It is also unlikely the UFC would let Conor McGregor leave MMA and only focus on boxing. The Las Vegas-based promotion makes a ton of money on the Irishman and his fights so there is no doubt they would just let him decide to quit and allow him to box.

Would you like to see Conor McGregor box Manny Pacquiao? And, who do you think would win if they do?