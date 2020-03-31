Felicia Spencer calls for UFC 250 to be moved to Florida

Felicia Spencer is calling for her UFC women’s featherweight title fight scheduled against Amanda Nunes for UFC 250 to be moved from Brazil to Florida.

Spencer is set to take on Nunes for the belt at UFC 250, which is scheduled to take place May 9 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The main event sees UFC bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo take on Jose Aldo. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, many of the fighters on the card are calling for the event to be postponed due to a lack of training resources and the risk of catching the coronavirus.

Spencer doesn’t want the card to be postponed, but she is calling for it to be moved. On Twitter, Spencer wrote to Nunes and asked her what she thought about moving the card to Florida, where both Spencer and Nunes live and train.

@Amanda_Leoa we both live in Florida, let’s get #UFC250 to our back yard. Please don’t leave! @Mickmaynard2 @danawhite @ufc

The UFC is considering shifting UFC 249 to Florida, so it would make sense for UFC 250 to also shift there as holding the event in Brazil becomes less of a reality every day. It is going to be extremely difficult for U.S. athletes to get to Brazil to fight, so Spencer and Cejudo may have issues getting there, not to mention coming out. Shifting the card to Florida makes sense, though Aldo is still training in Brazil, which could be an issue.

Ultimately, the UFC may be forced to postpone UFC 250. As much as UFC president Dana White wants his show to go on, at some point the coronavirus outbreak may become too much of an issue for him to hold his events. For most other sports leagues, that’s the reality they are facing. But the UFC is determined to hold its next two PPVs, just maybe not in their original locations.

Do you think Felicia Spencer is right and that UFC 250 should move to Florida?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/31/2020.