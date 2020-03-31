Report | Florida still possible for UFC 249 location

The location of the upcoming UFC 249 card, scheduled for April 18, is still a mystery.

UFC 249 was originally expected to go down in Brooklyn, New York, but this ultimately became impossible due to the coronavirus pandemic. Ever since then, the UFC has been frantically searching for a new location for the card.

Apparently, it could end up happening in Florida.

Earlier this month, MMA Fighting’s Steven Marrocco reported that the UFC was eyeing the Sunshine State as a potential setting for UFC 249. Apparently, talks to that end are still ongoing.

“UFC still talking with Florida commission about potentially hosting UFC 249, but no confirmation as of yet,” Marrocco wrote on Twitter. “Gov. DeSantis’ most recent order doesn’t preclude the FSBC from sanctioning fight. But as with everything, it’s a very unstable situation that could change.”

Florida actually hosted one of the most recent MMA events to occur in the United States: a closed-door fight card from Superior MMA, which went down in Jacksonville on March 21. The fact that this event went ahead certainly provides some hope that UFC 249 could as well — although the pandemic could have other plans.

UFC 249 was originally expected to be headlined by a lightweight title fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson. Regrettably, Nurmagomedov is seemingly stuck in his native Russia due to new travel bans, meaning he will most likely not be able to fight Ferguson on the card.

Since news of Nurmagomedov’s situation emerged, there’s been plenty of speculation as to what fight will headline the card. There’s been talk of a replacement opponent for Ferguson, such as Justin Gaethje, while fighters like Jorge Masvidal, Colby Covington, Tyron Woodley and Dustin Poirier have also offered to fight on the card.

Where do you think UFC 249 will end up happening?

