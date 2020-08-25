Fabricio Werdum confident he would beat Jon Jones in heavyweight superfight

Former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum is confident he would beat Jon Jones if the two were to meet in a heavyweight superfight.

Werdum recently became a free agent when he finished out his UFC contract. He has admitted he is already fielding offers from potential suitors, including Bellator where a potential rematch with Fedor Emelianenko lies. The Brazilian said he’s also talking to ONE Championship about a potential rematch with their heavyweight champion Brandon Vera.

Of course, there’s still the possibility that Werdum could re-sign with the UFC. One fight that would interest Werdum if he returns to the Octagon is a superfight against the former UFC light heavyweight champion Jones, who recently vacated his belt. Jones said the next move in his career is going up to heavyweight, and Werdum would be a nice tune-up fight for Jones before a potential title fight against UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic.

Speaking to MMAjunkie.com’s John Morgan recently, Werdum was asked about how a fight against Jones would go.

“You know he’s a big guy, and Jon Jones should have zero problems to go to the heavyweight division,” Werdum said. “For sure not. Because he’s a heavyweight for a long-time. He’s a heavyweight. For sure, it’s not happening now, but maybe, I love the idea, one day against Jon Jones. And it’s not like I prep for him, I’m just confident. 100 percent I finish Jon Jones. I finish Jon Jones too. 100 percent. I’m confident, that’s it. I’m training. Good training, my mind’s okay. I finish him and anyone. 100 percent I believe that.”

Werdum has every right to be confident coming off of a big upset win over Alexander Gustafsson on Fight Island. But Jones is the same man who handed Gustafsson two losses, so it would of course be a much tougher fight. Although all signs are pointing to Werdum leaving the UFC and therefore a Jones fight wouldn’t happen anytime soon, on paper this would be the perfect tune-up fight for Jones as he enters the UFC heavyweight division.

Who do you would think in a heavyweight superfight, Fabricio Werdum or Jon Jones?