Fabricio Werdum interested in rematches with Brandon Vera and Fedor Emelianenko

Former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum says he’s interested in rematches with Brandon Vera and Fedor Emelianenko.

Werdum recently became a free agent following a stunning first-round submission win over Alexander Gustafsson on Fight Island. The Brazilian is now shopping for the best offers on the open market, and he has been connected to both Bellator and ONE Championship. Of course, there’s still a small possibility he could still re-up with the UFC, but at this point, all signs are pointing to Werdum signing with one of the UFC’s rival promotions.

Speaking to MMAJunkie.com’s John Morgan, Werdum was asked where he would like to fight next. The legend said that he is open to either a rematch with Emelianenko in Bellator or, perhaps surprisingly, a rematch with Vera in ONE Championship. Werdum previously defeated Emelianenko in Strikeforce in 2010 and Vera during his first UFC stint in 2008.

.@FabricioWerdum vs. Fedor 2 is a hot topic, but the former UFC champ has another rematch in mind with his "son" Brandon Vera (@Verafied).@MMAJunkieJohn's interview: https://t.co/CNeF3t36nJ pic.twitter.com/iXrjGjmBVS — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) August 23, 2020

“Just waiting one more week to say something (about free agency). I love Scott Coker, he’s my good friend, I love him, he invited me to go for dinner. He called me, I called him. He’s a nice guy and I love Bellator too,” Werdum said.

“But, I stay in the middle. Maybe ONE FC or Bellator. Superfight with Fedor or Brandon Vera (in ONE). Brandon Vera is my son. Remember, I beat him back (in 2008). He’s my son. He’s scared for sure. When I go to ONE FC, I take his belt. Maybe we have no fight, he just gives me the belt. Please, just give me the belt. Hey, Brandon Vera. Please, please.”

It will be interesting to see where Werdum winds up following his foray into free agency. Any of the UFC, Bellator, or ONE Championship present unique opportunities for Werdum, and for the fans, there are plenty of potential fights to be excited about.

Would you like to see Fabricio Werdum fight Brandon Vera or Fedor Emelianenko next?