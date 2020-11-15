Eryk Anders issues statement after pulling out of UFC Vegas 14 due to health concerns

UFC middleweight Eryk Anders has issued a statement after pulling out of his UFC Vegas 14 fight against Antonio Arroyo due to health issues.

Anders vs. Arroyo was set to take place on Saturday night at UFC Vegas 14, but Anders missed weight on Friday, and on Saturday morning, he was out of the fight. After being forced out of the contest, the middleweight took to his Instagram to release a statement to his fans. Check out below what he wrote on his social media.

Hey guys, unfortunately due to issues concerning my health I was forced to withdraw from tonight’s fight against Arroyo. I am recovering and look forward to getting back to action ASAP. Thank you everyone for your love and support. #yaboi #minorsetbackforamajorcomeback

Although Anders calls it a “minor setback,” you have to imagine that there will be further implications from this weight miss. Remember, Anders had moved up to the light heavyweight in 2018. As one of the biggest middleweights on the UFC roster, it is not easy for him to get down to the 185lbs limit. Although Anders hasn’t missed weight before, the fact he has bounced between two weight classes indicates that he is one of those fighters who is a bit of a “tweener.” A 195lbs division might be perfect for Anders.

As for what’s next for Anders, if the UFC gives him another shot at making 185lbs then the matchup against Arroyo for potentially be re-booked, perhaps even before the year is up. Then again, after missing weight and not making it to the fight, perhaps Anders will make the move back up to light heavyweight again. He is a very talented fighter but he needs to figure out his weight class if he plans on making a title run going forward.

Do you think Eryk Anders should move back up to light heavyweight?