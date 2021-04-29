Emil Weber Meek calls out Donald Cerrone for “Cowboy vs. Viking” matchup

UFC welterweight Emil Weber Meek called out veteran Donald Cerrone after he recently lost Diego Sanchez as his next opponent.

Cerrone was set to fight Diego Sanchez in a battle of two of the sport’s most-respected veterans next Saturday at UFC Vegas 26. Unfortuantely for Cerrone, he lost Sanchez as an opponent and now he is without a dance partner for May 8. Well, it looks like Cerrone now has interest from another welterweight in taking the fight, as Meek has called him out.

Taking to his social media on Thursday, Meek called out Cerrone in a respectful way, suggesting they make some money and that the winner of the fight buys beer.

Cowboy Vs Viking You lost your partner for May 8th, fear not, Valhalla is here! This is far from personal, look at it like this: We fight our friends everyday for free. And now you’re telling me I can get 50 000$ to fight my friend!? Fuuuuck yeah, Let’s fucking go I have nothing but respect for you @cowboycerrone , you know that! The winner is buying beer #valhallaarmy please tag our bosses and let ‘em know you want the Viking in back action @seanshelby @mickmaynard2 @danawhite #ufc #ufcfighter #ufcvegas

Meek (9-5, 1 NC) has not fought since February 2020 when he dropped a unanimous decision to Jake Matthews. Overall he has lost his last three fights in a row and is just 1-3 overall in the UFC, but when the opportunity to fight Cerrone emerged, he had to throw his name out there and give it a shot to get the matchup. Cerrone (36-15, 2 NC) is also on the decline, going winless over his last five fights and most recently fighting to a No Contest with Niko Price. Cerrone never says no to a fight and so Meek certainly has a shot here.

Do you want to see Emil Weber Meek fight Donald Cerrone next weekend?