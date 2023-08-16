Elon Musk questions if Mark Zuckerberg actually wants to fight him: “Is there anywhere he will fight?”

By Cole Shelton - August 15, 2023
Elon Musk doesn’t think Mark Zuckerberg actually wants to fight him.

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg

Musk and Zuckerberg recently came out and agreed to fight one another on social media which caught many by surprise. UFC president Dana White then tried to get involved and promote the bout and he claimed it would be the biggest fight in combat sports history.

“I talked with Mark and Elon last night,” White told TMZ Sports. “Both guys are absolutely dead serious about this. The biggest fight of all time was Floyd [Mayweather] and Conor [McGregor], I just think it triples that — it triples what that did, there’s no limit on what that thing can make.”

Although Dana White was eager to promote Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg, and revealed he talked to the Italian minister to host the fight in Colosseum, Musk recently came out and revealed he and Zuckerberg want to promote it themselves.

Elon Musk wonders where Mark Zuckerberg will fight him

However, since then, there has been no word on when the two may fight and Elon Musk now wonders if Mark Zuckerberg actually wants to fight him.

RELATED: Dana White says he moved PPV model to streaming due to a cable dispute.

“Fight Recap: I joked on X about fighting Zuck. Zuck then said “SEND ME LOCATION” Italy graciously offered a Colosseum Zuck declined I suggested his home as “safe space” Tragically, he was ahem “traveling” Is there anywhere he will fight?,” Elon Musk tweeted about Mark Zuckerberg.

As of right now, it’s still uncertain if Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg does end up happening. But, if it does, there is no question it would be one of the biggest fights of all time and be a must-watch for combat sports fans.

However, it does appear that Musk is losing some interest in the potential fight as he doesn’t think Zuckerberg actually wants to fight him.

