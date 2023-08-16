Elon Musk questions if Mark Zuckerberg actually wants to fight him: “Is there anywhere he will fight?”

Elon Musk doesn’t think Mark Zuckerberg actually wants to fight him.

Musk and Zuckerberg recently came out and agreed to fight one another on social media which caught many by surprise. UFC president Dana White then tried to get involved and promote the bout and he claimed it would be the biggest fight in combat sports history.

“I talked with Mark and Elon last night,” White told TMZ Sports. “Both guys are absolutely dead serious about this. The biggest fight of all time was Floyd [Mayweather] and Conor [McGregor], I just think it triples that — it triples what that did, there’s no limit on what that thing can make.”

Although Dana White was eager to promote Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg, and revealed he talked to the Italian minister to host the fight in Colosseum, Musk recently came out and revealed he and Zuckerberg want to promote it themselves.