Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Derek Brunson off of UFC 248, set for UFC Portland co-main event

Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Derek Brunson will no longer be happening at UFC 248 as expected.

Shahbazyan announced on social media that he was off the card, but added he’s ready to fight right now.

Fight got moved to April. Was excited to be on the big #UFC248 card but it’s all good. I’ll light up the show on the other card. I’m in killer shape now, I can’t imagine what kind of crazy shape I’ll be by April!! I’m ready anytime, anywhere! The young killer is coming!!! — Edmen Shahbazyan (@edmenshahbazyan) February 20, 2020

Something with opponent. I don’t wanna say exact reason just so it won’t be out publicly yet until they wanna say it but it’s something with his side. But still same opponent. — Edmen Shahbazyan (@edmenshahbazyan) February 20, 2020

“Fight got moved to April. Was excited to be on the big #UFC248 card but it’s all good. I’ll light up the show on the other card. I’m in killer shape now, I can’t imagine what kind of crazy shape I’ll be by April!! I’m ready anytime, anywhere! The young killer is coming!!!,” he said.

When asked why the fight was moved Shahbazyan says it is something with Brunson’s end but he will still fight Brunson in April.

“Something with [the] opponent. I don’t wanna say exact reason just so it won’t be out publicly yet until they wanna say it but it’s something with his side. But still same opponent,” he added.

Now, MMA DNA was first to report the event will be UFC Portland and sources have told BJPENN.com it will serve as the co-main event. The main event of the card will be Walt Harris vs. Alistair Overeem.

Although Shahbazyan said he wouldn’t say why the fight got moved, ESPN revealed it is due to Brunson is dealing with an illness.

Edmen Shahbazyan is a perfect 11-0 as a pro and 4-0 in the UFC with three straight first-round finishes over Charles Byrd, Jack Marshman, and Brad Tavares.

Derek Brunson, meanwhile, is on a two-fight winning streak where he defeated Elias Theodorou and Ian Heinisch by decision. He has been a top-15 middleweight for years now and is always knocking at the door of the top-5.

What fight will get bumped up from the prelims to the main card is unknown at this time. But, one fight that does make sense is Max Griffin vs. Alex Oliveira. Yet, there is no question losing Shahbazyan-Brunson is a big blow to UFC 248.

What do you make of Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Derek Brunson being off of UFC 248? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 2/20/2020.