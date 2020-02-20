Shogun Rua vs. Antonio Rogerio Nogueira 3 added to UFC 250

The trilogy fight between light heavyweight legends Shogun Rua and Antonio Rogerio Nogueira has been added to UFC 250.

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto reported that the UFC has added the third fight between the PRIDE veterans to UFC 250, which takes place on May 9 at Ginásio do Ibirapuera in Sao Paulo, Brazil. UFC president Dana White confirmed the bout is official. The main event of the card sees UFC bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo taking on Jose Aldo.

Breaking: Shogun (@ShogunRua) vs. Lil Nog (@Minotauromma) 3 booked to UFC 250 on May 9 in São Paulo, Brazil, per UFC president Dana White (@danawhite). The trilogy will take place 15 years after the original. pic.twitter.com/dTgO1g3gHk — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) February 20, 2020

Shogun and Lil Nog are two of the greatest light heavyweights in MMA history. But in the year 2020, both men are nearing the end of their long and illustrious careers.

Shogun (26-11-1) is coming off of a draw against Paul Craig but before that had been victorious in four of five fights. He is the former UFC light heavyweight champion and a former PRIDE Middleweight Grand Prix champion. Now 38, Shogun is nearing the tail-end of his MMA career, but he would like to go out on a win.

Nogueira (23-9) is coming off of a brutal knockout loss to Ryan Spann and overall has lost four of his last six fights. Now 43, it’s amazing that Nogueira is still fighting at the highest levels of the sport. Like Shogun, he would love to go out on top with a win and this fight gives him the opportunity to fight against a fellow legend.

As noted, this is a trilogy fight between Shogun and Lil Nog. Shogun won the pair’s first encounter way back at Pride Critical Countdown in 2005, and he also won the rematch at UFC 190 in August 2015. Both of Shogun’s wins came via decision, with the fight at UFC 190 winning each man a $50,000 bonus for “Fight of the Night.”

