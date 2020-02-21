Coach Joshua Fabia responds to criticism, claims Diego Sanchez has ‘Mayweather level’ defense

Joshua Fabia, the coach, trainer, and manager of Diego Sanchez is firing back at his critics. He says his pupil has some of the best defense in MMA and isn’t sure why he is getting made fun of.

Back at UFC 239, Sanchez had a public falling out with JacksonWink. There, he dropped them on fight week and only used one cornerman in Fabia. Since that fight and Sanchez’s most recent scrap at UFC Rio Rancho, Fabia was critiqued by the way he communicated and the movements he shows.

Fabia says no one will point out how much better Sanchez’s defense has gotten since working with him. He also believes the UFC veteran’s defense is Floyd Mayweather like.

“Just like, and I’ll give you the critique on it, just like everybody talking that s**t about Diego just running at his opponent. Listen crazies, you guys are kind of like, slow it down and recognize what you’re seeing,” Fabia said on The Luke Thomas Show. “He was loaded to go through a flying knee, and in that moment, in the speed of that, he recognized it was definitely going to be unhealthy to do that. And he smothered it, had no damage, and bounced off.

“Like again, if you watch the video on Diego Sanchez’s IGTV, you will see he blocks, evades like it’s Mayweather level. It’s McGregor level. Clearly, why even McGregor, the only one with enough fight IQ to see the power in what was really happening there. Also, the only person to study movement outside of the box of ‘MMA I know everything established community. This is what is going on here man.”

Joshua Fabia blames the commentators for why he and Diego Sanchez’s relationship has even become a big deal. But, he makes it clear that Sanchez is a better fighter since working with him.

What do you make of Joshua Fabia saying Diego Sanchez has Floyd Mayweather like defense? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 2/20/2020.