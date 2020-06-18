Alexander Volkanovski open to a superfight with “one of the GOATs” Khabib Nurmagomedov

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski said that he is open to a superfight against UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Volkanovski is set to defend his belt against former champ Max Holloway in a rematch this summer at UFC 251 on Fight Island, and if he wins that fight there will be plenty of other options for “The Great” at 145lbs. However, that hasn’t stopped former UFC double champion Henry Cejudo from calling out Volkanovski for a potential matchup, and Volkanovski has admitted that’s a fight that interests him as well.

However, it appears there’s another fight that’s on Volkanovski’s radar, and that’s a potential superfight with Nurmagomedov. Speaking to James Lynch of theScore, Volkanovski revealed that a fight against Nurmagomedov is something he believes could take place in 2021 if both men keep winning.

“I don’t like people chasing other divisions, but (fighting Nurmagomedov) is definitely an option. Right now, got a belt to defend, and then there’s probably going be No. 1 contender (after that). But I mean early next year, if something comes to me, like that fight, I’ll have to take it,” Volkanovski said.

As the champ said, there’s plenty of contenders for him at 145lbs should he get by Holloway, with fights against contenders like Zabit Magomedsharipov, Yair Rodriguez, Brian Ortega, and The Korean Zombie among the potential options. But if Volkanovski keeps winning, he believes a superfight against Nurmagomedov could be in order early next year.

“Khabib is one of the GOATs as well. Nothing but respect for the dude. But I’m very, very hard to hold down. I’ve obviously got the brains. I’ve got the cardio. I’m a freak when it comes to holding on the ground; it’s just almost impossible holding me on the ground. Nothing but respect to all the fighters that are in the UFC, but every single one of us wants to prove something. And you know, eventually, I want to prove myself in that lightweight division too,” Volkanovski said.

Of course, Nurmagomedov is set to attempt to unify the lightweight belt against interim champ Justin Gaethje this fall at UFC 253, and if he wins that fight, a rematch with Conor McGregor could be on the table. Nurmagomedov has also said he might only have a few fights left in his career but perhaps one of those matchups could be against Volkanovski.

Who do you think would win, Alexander Volkanovski or Khabib Nurmagomedov?