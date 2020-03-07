Eddie Alvarez believes he’s one of the only guys who can beat Khabib Nurmagomedov

Eddie Alvarez believes he is the man that could defeat Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Nurmagomedov is currently 28-0 and set to defend his lightweight belt against Tony Ferguson at UFC 249. To many, they believe “El Cucuy” presents the biggest challenge for the Dagestani champion.

Yet, for Alvarez, he believes Nurmagomedov should have no problem getting past Ferguson.

“I think Khabib will be just too strong for Tony, I don’t think Tony’s a strong guy. I think it was when Kevin Lee fought Tony. He might’ve got his back and he was getting positions on him that were very dominant positions,” Alvarez said to LowKick MMA. “I just think Tony makes too many mistakes. He makes too many mistakes and gets away with it pretty often. I don’t think he’s going to be able to get away with them facing Khabib. Khabib is too strong and too big for a guy like Tony. You need a smaller, stocky, strong wrestler to be able to compete and against Khabib. I don’t think a long lanky guy who is jujitsu based is the guy. I don’t think Tony is the style to beat Khabib.”

For who would be the person to beat Nurmagomedov, Eddie Alvarez thinks he would do it. He is the former UFC lightweight champion and he thinks his ability to wrestle and adapt in the scrap would be the difference-maker.

“I think my style is difficult for Khabib to deal with. Not my regular style that I go out fighting, where I’m getting in people’s face and try to put on a war. I have the ability to adjust. I can fight multiple styles because I fought for such a long time, Eddie Alvarez explained. “I’m probably one of the only guys who is able to implement a style and beat Khabib. I don’t think a lot of guys have the resources and the tools to even implement the right style to beat Khabib. I think I have the right resources and the right tools to do that. And a lot of guys don’t. I don’t think Tony does. I don’t think a lot of guys in the division do.”

Do you agree with Eddie Alvarez that he would be the one to beat Khabib Nurmagomdov? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/6/2020