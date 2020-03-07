Floyd Mayweather says he needs $600 million to fight McGregor or Khabib, “The Eagle” responds

Floyd Mayweather has named his price for a potential fight with Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

McGregor has been clamoring for a rematch with the undefeated boxer since he suffered a TKO loss back in 2017. Nurmagomedov, meanwhile, has recently called out Mayweather and said he wants to do 11 rounds of boxing followed by one round of MMA.

For Mayweather, he says he needs $600 million in order to fight either one of them.

“We talked about on social media, there’s two names right now,” Mayweather said at London’s York Hall, promoted by DKM Promotions (via Mirror). “We talked about the Conor McGregor fight, we talked about the Khabib fight. For myself, the number is $600 million. If I’m going to go out there and risk it, it’d have to be worth it.”

$600 million surely seems like a lot and it is. In the fight against McGregor, Mayweather reportedly earned around $275 million. So, he is looking to double that payday to do it again or fight Nurmagomedov, who has become a massive star in MMA.

For the UFC’s lightweight champion, he doesn’t think $600 million is reasonable and no one will pay that. He also cemented the fact the wants to do 11 rounds of boxing and then one round of MMA.

“600 million dollars, for what, fight with me? Who’s going to give him this money? Not me too. Dana not going to give him 600 million dollars,” Nurmagomedov responded at the UFC 249 pre-fight press conference.

Floyd Mayweather has not fought since he defeated Conor McGregor three years ago this summer. Whether or not he will come out of retirement is unknown at the time but there have been rumors about a possible Manny Pacquiao rematch.

For now, he has named his price to fight either Conor McGregor or Khabib Nurmagomedov.

