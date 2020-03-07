Khabib Nurmagomedov reacts following heated staredown with Tony Ferguson

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson engaged in a intense staredown at today’s UFC 249 press conference in Las Vegas.

The pair have been booked to fight for a fifth time, this after all four of their previously slated bouts fell through due to injuries and botched weight cuts. The highly anticipated lightweight showdown will headline April’s pay-per-view event in Brooklyn.

‘The Eagle’ and ‘El Cucuy’ squared off in front of UFC President Dana White, this after they had exchanged verbal jabs on the podium.

The end result was Khabib Nurmagomedov kicking Tony Ferguson’s belt aside, which appeared to infuriate the promotions former interim lightweight title holder.

Shortly following the conclusion of today’s UFC 249 press conference, Khabib caught up with ESPN where he shared the following reaction to today’s heated confrontation with Ferguson.

“Honestly, when I go to the press conference I think I want to be nice. You know I don’t want to go crazy. You know? But, when he talk about street fight, I go a little bit… A little bit crazy, yes.” Khabib Nurmagomedov explained. “Because this guy never fight in street. What are you talking about? Who? You know, I have a lot of fight in street. This guy never fight. Because in America, you cannot fight in street. But I grew up in Dagestan, everyday I fight in the street. You talk about street fight?”

Khabib Nurmagomedov continued:

“Because people don’t understand. Maybe people think I am like him from America. But I am not from America. You know? I am from Dagestan and we fight all the time here. Like in school, like in everywhere. Gym. Like I have a lot of fights in street and when he talk about street fight, I no understand. This guy never fight in street.”

Who do you think will emerge victorious when undefeated UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov puts his belt on the line against Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 next month? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com March 6, 2020