Breaking! Jacare Souza moves up to light heavyweight to face Jan Blachowicz at UFC São Paulo

Jan Blachowicz will not receive the light heavyweight title shot against Jon Jones he so desires. The Polish standout has been campaigning for a shot at ‘Bones’ ever since he knocked out Luke Rockhold back at UFC 239.

According to ESPN, Jan Blachowicz will welcome Jacare Souza to the light heavyweight division. The fight will headline a UFC Fight Night on Nov. 16 in São Paulo, Brazil, according to Brett Okamoto, per UFC president Dana White.

Breaking: Jacare Souza vs. Jan Blachowicz at 205 pounds will headline UFC Fight Night on Nov. 16 in Brazil, per Dana White. https://t.co/Yanj00XYFJ — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) September 10, 2019

“Breaking: Jacare Souza vs. Jan Blachowicz at 205 pounds will headline UFC Fight Night on Nov. 16 in Brazil, per Dana White,” Okamoto tweeted.

Jan Blachowicz, as mentioned is coming off of a sensational knockout win over Luke Rockhold. Before that, he was knocked out to Thiago Santos. The Polish light heavyweight is currently ranked fifth in the division and before the Santos loss, was on a four-fight winning streak with wins over the likes of Nikita Krylov and Jared Cannonier.

Jacare Souza, meanwhile, last fought back in April at UFC Fort Lauderdale where he lost by decision to Jack Hermansson. Before that, he knocked out Chris Weidman at UFC 230. The Brazilan will headline his second straight card and will fight in his home country for the sixth time under the UFC banner. It will also serve as his light heavyweight debut.

Jan Blachowicz vs. Jacare Souza is very interesting matchmaking given many assumed the Polish fighter was next in line for Jon Jones. Both fighters teased a fight announcement coming soon last night, but ultimately Blachowicz did not get his title shot.

So, who Jon Jones will fight next is now unknown. He has mentioned he wants to fight on the December year-end card. But after this fight was booked, the options at light heavyweight are minimal.

Who do you think will win the fight between Jacare Souza and Jan Blachowicz? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!

Learn how to watch UFC São Paulo here.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 9/10/2019.