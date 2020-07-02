Dustin Poirier wary of long-term dangers of fighting: “I know that what I’m doing isn’t good for myself”

UFC lightweight contender Dustin Poirier is known for his fan-friendly style, having been involved in wars with Eddie Alvarez, Justin Gaethje, Max Holloway and most recently Dan Hooker.

However, the ever entertaining lightweight is wary of the physical toll his fighting career could be taking. Poirier, a husband and father, recently told ESPN that he wants to avoid repeated wars like his fight with Hooker, as he wants to maintain his health for himself and his loved ones.

“Like we were saying, I don’t know how many fights I have left,” Poirier said (via MMA Fighting). “I still feel young, I still feel great, fresh, and I love what I do, but I do not want to continue for another five years, fighting fights like I just fought, because I don’t want to love this so much that it kills me. I use that word lightly. Not that I’m gonna die in there, I mean that it’s gonna take something that I can’t get back. Not only from me but for the ones that I love. I want to be there for my daughter forever. I want to be there for my wife. I don’t want to start fading away, mentally or anything like that. And I just know that’s a reality in what we do, in combat sports. I don’t beat around the bush, I know that’s a possibility and I know that what I’m doing isn’t good for myself.”

With his win over Hooker in the rear-view, Poirier first intends to take a short vacation with his wife and daughter. Once that’s done, he’s open to suggestions from UFC matchmakers with respect to his next fight, so long as he’s properly compensated.

“I’m gonna take some time for sure to let my body heal,” Poirier said. “Next week I’m taking my family on a small vacation, just right here to Florida, nothing crazy. Just get some sun, get some beach time, and just relax. Let my mind relax, and we’ll see. I’m definitely not gonna fight back far. I think they just moved me up in the rankings now. Of course, I want to be the undisputed world champion but we’ll see when the UFC calls me, we’ll see what happens. Money talks.”

Whatever the case, Dustin Poirier is confident he’s the best lightweight in the world. While he recently lost to the division’s reigning champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, he’s confident he could dethrone the champ in a rematch.

“I feel like I’m the best in the world,” Poirier said. “I made mistakes and I got beaten by Khabib, but I know that I can beat Khabib Nurmagomedov. I know I can. I can beat anyone of these guys. . . I don’t want to get anyone back. I’m not in the grudge match business. I want to be the best in the world. I want to be the undisputed world champion.”