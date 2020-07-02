UFC Fight Night: “Lewis vs. Oleinik” updated fight card and rumors

The Ultimate Fighting Championship looks set to return to Las Vegas on August 8 for a Fight Night card featuring a heavyweight showdown in the main event.

Event: UFC Fight Night: “Lewis vs. Oleinik”

Date: Saturday, 8th August 2020

Location: UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada

Broadcast: ESPN+

The heavyweight division is arguably as good as it has ever been right now, with Derrick Lewis and Aleksei Oleinik being at the heart of that movement. They may not be amongst the very top contenders in the top 15, but you just know there’s going to be fireworks whenever they step foot into the Octagon.

With just over a month remaining until this scheduled event goes down, with a likely destination of the UFC APEX, it’s time to take a look at the fight card as it stands (h/t MMA Mania).

UFC on ESPN+ 34 Main Event

Heavyweight – Derrick Lewis vs. Aleksei Oleinik

UFC on ESPN+ 34 Announced Bouts

Heavyweight – Ciryl Gane vs. Sergei Pavlovich

Middleweight – Chris Weidman vs. Omari Akhmedov

Women’s Bantamweight – Nicco Montano vs. Julia Avila

Middleweight – Wellington Turman vs. Andrew Sanchez

Women’s Strawweight – Nadia Kassem vs. Miranda Granger

This event will serve as Lewis’ second fight in 2020 after he was able to grind out a unanimous decision victory over Ilir Latifi at UFC 247 in his hometown of Houston, Texas back in February. After the bout, Lewis revealed that he had been suffering from a life or death medical problem, with doctors urging him not to even fight.

“The UFC doctors know what it is and the doctors here in Houston know what it is,” he explained. “It’s just something that’s been going on that I still got to get addressed. Yes, it’s a life-or-death situation. [It’s] serious, yes.

“I’m dead serious,” Lewis added. “It’s something that happens to a lot of athletes, it doesn’t matter if you’re healthy or not. It’s something that can still happen to you at the drop of a hat. That’s all I can say. My doctor told me he thinks I shouldn’t have taken this last fight He said that in a situation like this he don’t think I should fight. So I got a second opinion from the UFC doctors and they read over everything and checked everything out. They said it shouldn’t be a problem.”