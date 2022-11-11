Dustin Poirier warns Michael Chandler against using “tough guy mindset” at UFC 281: “If he fights me like he fought Justin Gaethje, I’ll clean him up”

Dustin Poirier has sent a warning to Michael Chandler against using a ‘tough guy mindset’ ahead of UFC 281.

It will be Dustin Poirier (28-7 MMA) vs Michael Chandler (23-7 MMA) in a lightweight bout on Saturday, November 12th at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

- Advertisement -

Poirier, 33, will be entering the Octagon for the first time since his loss to Charles Oliveira (33-9 MMA) in December of last year at UFC 269.

Chandler, 36, is fresh off a knockout victory over Tony Ferguson (25-8 MMA) this past May at UFC 274.

- Advertisement -

Speaking with commentator Daniel Cormier, Dustin Poirier stated that Michael Chandler should get rid of his ‘tough guy mindset’ if he wants any chance of defeating him tomorrow night (h/t Sportskeeda):

“If he fights me like he fought Justin Gaethje, I’ll clean him up. I’m going back to Lafayette. Tune in… (He’ll last) a few exchanges (if he fights like that)… If he comes out there with a tough guy mindset, let’s his n*ts hang, hands down, ‘(Then) I’m gonna out tough you,’ I’m gonna clean him up, I promise you… If he doesn’t wrestle, if he does kickbox with me, he’s got to be cleaner than he was when he did it with (Justin) Gaethje.”

Michael Chandler did in fact lose to Justin Gaethje (23-4 MMA) by unanimous decision back in November of 2021 at UFC 268. Poirier seems pretty confident he will be the victor against Chandler this weekend.

Both contenders who are just one or two wins away from earning a shot at the newly crowned champion Islam Makhachev (23-1 MMA). Makhachev defeated Charles Oliveira just last month at UFC 280, taking his record to 11 wins in a row inside the Octagon.

- Advertisement -

So it will be ‘The Diamond’ vs ‘Iron’ battling it out at UFC 281, in which some consider could be one of the best fights of the calendar year.

Who will you be betting on for the win?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

- Advertisement -