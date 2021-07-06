Dustin Poirier responds after Colby Covington releases video of him dropping a sparring partner

Dustin Poirier has responded after Colby Covington released the video of “The Diamond” dropped a sparring partner.

Over the past couple of weeks, Covington revealed he had a video of Poirier dropping an amateur sparring partner in the lead-up to the Khabib Nurmagomedov.

“Dustin (Poirier) is not a nice, charitable guy,” Covington said to MMAJunkie about Poirier. “He is a piece of sh*t person — let me show you this video, Mike, so you can see it off-camera, I can’t show it on camera, look at this, look at this fight, this was at training. Wait, this is an amateur, by the way, no headgear, he was going training with him, watch. Watch what he says in his face, ‘And New’ — he’s rubbing it in the kid’s face after he drops him. What’s nice and honorable, and charitable about that?

“You just dropped an amateur who came to help you train for Khabib (Nurmagomedov) which — why are you training with amateurs when you’re preparing for Khabib as it is?” Covington continued about Poirier. “You have the best wrestler, the best cardio freak in the gym as there is at the gym at the time, but you chose to train with amateurs and you’re supposed to be this good guy but you’re not and you’re knocking out amateurs, and you’re yelling in their face, ‘And New’. That’s not Khabib kid, you didn’t just knock out Khabib. So Dustin’s a prick. Dustin’s a piece of sh*t, and I’m sick of this, ‘nice guy’ act.“

After the interview, Covington said he would be releasing the video which ended up happening on Tuesday ahead of Poirier’s trilogy match against McGregor. However, it appeared to backfire as many fighters had said it was no big deal. Poirier, meanwhile, revealed the fighter was not an amateur.

This is a pro fighter with 20 wins https://t.co/0rEGN3bf53 — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) July 6, 2021

“This is a pro fighter with 20 wins,” Poirier wrote.

Dustin Poirier is set to headline UFC 264 on Saturday night in his trilogy match against Conor McGregor. If he wins, he would earn a lightweight title shot against Charles Oliveira.

