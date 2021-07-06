Conor McGregor sends a message to “silly hillbilly” Dustin Poirier ahead of UFC 264

UFC superstar Conor McGregor sent a message to “silly hillbilly” Dustin Poirier ahead of their upcoming trilogy bout this Saturday at UFC 264.

McGregor and Poirier meet for the third and presumably final time this weekend in the main event of UFC 264. Ahead of their upcoming third meeting, McGregor sent a message to Poirier on social media, though it was a little bit unorthodox. Taking advantage of voice-to-text, McGregor sent Poirier a warning ahead of their encounter this Saturday night.

“Dustin… peahead… I’m coming for you peahead. Silly hillbilly,” McGregor said.

When McGregor and Poirier meet this weekend, it will mark the culmination of a rivalry that has been strong for the past seven years. The first time these two rivals met was back in September 2014 at UFC 178. That night, McGregor was able to stop Poirier in the first round with punches in a featherweight contest. Seven years later and these two met for the second time in the main event of UFC 257. This time around, it was Poirier emerging victorious as he was able to finish McGregor with strikes in the second round of the fight.

The third meeting, then, will be for all the marbles between these two bitter rivals. With so much on the line, fans should expect nothing short of an absolutely phenomenal fight for as long as it lasts between these two elite fighters in the sport. McGregor may have struggled in the last meeting with Poirier, but he’s a former double champion for a reason and shouldn’t be counted out completely here. As for Poirier, he had a career-best performance in the sequel, and now he will be looking for another big win in the trilogy as he looks to earn another win over McGregor and a title shot against new champ Charles Oliveira.

