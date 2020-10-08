Dustin Poirier reacts to the news Conor McGregor has agreed to fight him later this year

It appears Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor will fight for a second time later this year.

Over the last couple of weeks, McGregor and Poirier talked about an exhibition sparring match to raise funds for charity. Yet, UFC president, Dana White said he would offer them to make that fight happen and on social media, McGregor has revealed he has accepted the fight and called for it to happen at UFC 255 or 256.

Now that the pair is set to fight, McGregor is keeping his word and said he will donate to Poirier’s Good Fight Foundation. “The Diamond” makes it clear he is also fired up to get the chance to share the Octagon with the Irishman again.

We'll get it worked out! Good man, We will use the donation to open a Boxing/MMA Academy on the side of town me and @dc_mma grew up were the tuition for the kids will be good grades.🙏 https://t.co/gfy7lMUBtp — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) October 8, 2020

I fight for a lot of things, but nothing more important to me than fighting for change and giving back @TheGoodFightFDN. The Generosity of @TheNotoriousMMA will help countless in need. I have accepted, Connor has accepted, and the fans demand it! Let’s go @ufc @espnmma — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) October 8, 2020

Dustin Poirier is coming off a Fight of the Year contender against Dan Hooker in June which he won by decision. It was his first time fighting since he suffered a submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title.

Conor McGregor, meanwhile, is coming off a TKO win over Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 in his return to the Octagon. Before that, he has the submission loss to Nurmagomedov in his return to the sport.

If McGregor and Poirier do fight this year, it is likely the winner would be next in line for the belt. Nurmagomedov has said whoever beats Poirier can get the next shot and if “The Diamond” beats the Irishman, there is no doubting his case for another shot at UFC gold.

