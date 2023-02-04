Bellator 290: ‘Bader vs. Fedor 2’ Live Results and Highlights

The cage returns to Inglewood, California, for tonight’s Bellator 290 event, a 14-bout fight card headlined by Fedor Emelianenko vs. Ryan Bader 2.

The MMA legend and arguably greatest heavyweight of all time, Emelianenko (40-6 MMA), will be making his final cage appearance this evening. ‘The Last Emperor‘ is coming off back-to-back first-round knockout victories over Timothy Johnson and Quinton Jackson in his most recent efforts. Those wins were preceded by a TKO loss to Ryan Bader at Bellator 214, in a bout that lasted just 35-seconds.

Meanwhile, Bader (30-7 MMA) will be looking to earn the third defense of his Bellator heavyweight title when he rematches Fedor Emelianenko this evening. ‘Darth’ is coming off back-to-back decision wins over Cheick Kongo and Valentin Moldavsky in 2022.

Tonight’s Bellator 290 event is co-headlined by a middleweight title fight featuring reigning champion Johnny Eblen taking on challenger Anatoly Tokov.

Eblen (12-0 MMA) captured 185lbs gold by defeating Gegard Mousasi in June of last year.

Meanwhile, Anatoly Tokov (31-2 MMA) has gone a perfect 7-0 since joining the Bellator ranks in February of 2017. The Russian standout scored a first-round TKO victory over Muhammad Abdullah in his most recent effort at Bellator 282.

Get all of tonight’s ‘Bader vs. Fedor 2’ Live Results and Highlights below (refresh for updates):

Bellator 290 Main Card (9pm EST on CBS)

Fedor Emelianenko vs. Ryan Bader (c) – Heavyweight title fight

Johnny Eblen (c) vs. Anatoly Tokov – Middleweight title fight

Sabah Homasi vs. Brennan Ward –

Bellator 290 Preliminary Fight Card (5pm EST on YouTube)

Neiman Gracie vs. Dante Schiro –

Lorenz Larkin vs Mukhamed Berkhamov –

Henry Corrales vs. Akhmed Magomedov –

Ali Isaev vs. Steve Mowry –

Chris Gonzalez vs. Max Rohskopf –

Karl Albrektsson vs. Grant Neal –

Alejandra Lara vs. Diana Avsaragova –

Darrion Caldwell vs. Nikita Mikhailov –

Jornel Lugo vs. Jaylon Bates –

Isaiah Hokit vs. Peter Ishiguro –

Ethan Hughes vs. Yusuf Karakaya –

Who are you picking to win tonight’s Bellator 290 heavyweight title fight between Fedor Emelianenko and Ryan Bader? Share your predictions in the comment section PENN Nation!