Bellator 290: ‘Bader vs. Fedor 2’ Live Results and Highlights

The cage returns to Inglewood, California, for tonight’s Bellator 290 event, a 14-bout fight card headlined by Fedor Emelianenko vs. Ryan Bader 2.
The MMA legend and arguably greatest heavyweight of all time, Emelianenko (40-6 MMA), will be making his final cage appearance this evening. ‘The Last Emperor‘ is coming off back-to-back first-round knockout victories over Timothy Johnson and Quinton Jackson in his most recent efforts. Those wins were preceded by a TKO loss to Ryan Bader at Bellator 214, in a bout that lasted just 35-seconds.
Meanwhile, Bader (30-7 MMA) will be looking to earn the third defense of his Bellator heavyweight title when he rematches Fedor Emelianenko this evening. ‘Darth’ is coming off back-to-back decision wins over Cheick Kongo and Valentin Moldavsky in 2022.
Tonight’s Bellator 290 event is co-headlined by a middleweight title fight featuring reigning champion Johnny Eblen taking on challenger Anatoly Tokov.
Eblen (12-0 MMA) captured 185lbs gold by defeating Gegard Mousasi in June of last year.
Meanwhile, Anatoly Tokov (31-2 MMA) has gone a perfect 7-0 since joining the Bellator ranks in February of 2017. The Russian standout scored a first-round TKO victory over Muhammad Abdullah in his most recent effort at Bellator 282.
Get all of tonight’s ‘Bader vs. Fedor 2’ Live Results and Highlights below (refresh for updates):
Bellator 290 Main Card (9pm EST on CBS)
Fedor Emelianenko vs. Ryan Bader (c) – Heavyweight title fight
Johnny Eblen (c) vs. Anatoly Tokov – Middleweight title fight
Sabah Homasi vs. Brennan Ward –
Bellator 290 Preliminary Fight Card (5pm EST on YouTube)
Neiman Gracie vs. Dante Schiro –
Lorenz Larkin vs Mukhamed Berkhamov –
Henry Corrales vs. Akhmed Magomedov –
Ali Isaev vs. Steve Mowry –
Chris Gonzalez vs. Max Rohskopf –
Karl Albrektsson vs. Grant Neal –
Alejandra Lara vs. Diana Avsaragova –
Darrion Caldwell vs. Nikita Mikhailov –
Jornel Lugo vs. Jaylon Bates –
Isaiah Hokit vs. Peter Ishiguro –
Ethan Hughes vs. Yusuf Karakaya –
