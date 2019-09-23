Dustin Poirier offers to fight Tony Ferguson at UFC 245 if Nurmagomedov ‘can’t make it’

Dustin Poirier is ready and willing to fight Tony Ferguson at UFC 245 if UFC lightweight champion Nurmagomedov “can’t make it” to the card.

“The Diamond” Poirier fought the undefeated lightweight champion Nurmagomedov earlier this month at UFC 242. Poirier did everything he could to challenge Nurmagomedov, but his efforts failed as “The Eagle” delivered yet another dominant performance and defended his championship.

As both fighters now deal with the aftermath of UFC 242, they are looking to the future for potential matchups. For Khabib Nurmagomedov, there is no better choice than Tony Ferguson. Nurmagomedov has been scheduled to fight Ferguson 4 times previously. For several reasons, these potential bouts were scrapped. However, all parties involved want to make it happen on the fifth attempt.

Likewise, Tony Ferguson is keen to make up for lost time and wants to add Nurmagomedov to his list of bloody conquests. Ferguson hasn’t lost since 2012 and last beat Donald Cerrone in June at UFC 238 via doctor stoppage. “El Cucuy” was critical of Nurmagomedov’s performance at UFC 242 and believes he has what it takes to deliver the Russian’s first loss. As the No 1. lightweight contender, Ferguson has called for a fight against the champion at UFC 245.

Prior to his UFC 242 setback, Dustin Poirier was on a fantastic streak. He beat Anthony Pettis, Justin Gaethje, Eddie Alvarez, and eventually Max Holloway who he fought for the interim lightweight belt. After losing to Nurmagomedov, “The Diamond” wants to vindicate himself and has his sights set on a potential Ferguson bout.

“If he can’t make it, I can,” Poirier wrote in response to Ferguson’s callout of Nurmagomedov.

UFC 245 will take place on December 14 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The end of year showdown is currently headlined by the two-division champion Amanda Nunes and Germaine de Randamie, who will meet in a bantamweight title rematch. Hopefully, Poirier’s call out will incentives a speedy matchup for Ferguson.

It seems Dustin Poirier is ready to face the bloody wrath of Tony Ferguson, but do you think he has what it takes to come out on top? Let us know in the comments below.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 9/23/2019.