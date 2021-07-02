Dustin Poirier not worried about “crazy” Conor McGregor showing up in trilogy: “We put you in airplane mode in front of the world”

Dustin Poirier welcomes the idea of “crazy” Conor McGregor, similar to UFC 178, showing up for their trilogy fight on July 10 at UFC 264.

McGregor (22-5 MMA) and Poirier (26-7 MMA) will collide in a highly anticipated rubber match next weekend in Las Vegas. The pair split their first two encounters, with the Irishman winning their featherweight fight at UFC 178, and ‘The Diamond’ emerging victorious in their lightweight rematch at UFC 257.

Given the outcome of their most recent fight, many fans and analysts are expecting a more hostile approach from Conor McGregor on July 10, something similar to his performance at UFC 178.

For Dustin Poirier, the notion that ‘Notorious‘ could come out guns swinging at UFC 264 is very real and something he welcomes with open arms.

“The good thing about this one is if it’s crazy Conor again, I just don’t give a f*ck anymore. I really don’t care. And in the last one too, if he’d have been crazy, I’d have been alright.” Dustin Poirier told Brett Okamoto of ESPN. “I think it’s going to be crazy Conor again, I’m pretty sure. How crazy can you be (though)? You got knocked out last time. We put you on airplane mode in front of the world, in Abu Dhabi. What can you say?”

Conor McGregor definitely has a history of taking his opponents out quickly, as evident in his stoppage wins over Donald Cerrone, Eddie Alvarez, Jose Aldo and Chad Mendes.

With that said, Dustin Poirier will likely look to weather the early storm and then attempt to drown the Irishman with his pace in the later rounds.

