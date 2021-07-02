Khabib Nurmagomedov on Aljamain Sterling’s title win over Petr Yan: “I don’t want to judge anyone, but I would not (want) things to be this way”

Former lightweight kingpin Khabib Nurmagomedov recently shared his thoughts on Aljamain Sterling’s bantamweight title win over Petr Yan at UFC 259.

Sterling (20-3 MMA) captured the promotions bantamweight championship this past March after Petr Yan (15-2 MMA) was disqualified from their fight due to an illegal knee in round four.

Prior to the fight-ending strike, the Russian appeared to well on his way to earning his first career title defense. With that being said, Yan’s fellow countrymen in Khabib Nurmagomedov would not want to be standing in the shoes of Aljamain Sterling.

“Well, I would not prefer to become a champion the way [Aljamain] Sterling did. I think he understands it, and his people do, but they try to support him, and I understand them. I would not like to be the champion who almost lost and won his belt just because his opponent broke the rules,” Nurmagomedov told UFC Russia (h/t My MMA News). “I don’t want to judge anyone, but I would not (want) things to be this way.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov continued:

“Speaking about Yan, yes, he made a huge mistake. It cost him the belt. Anyway, if Petr properly does his homework, he will benefit a lot from this. First of all, he needs to continue his training process and stay hungry and focused. I think he will be given a fight this year, or even a rematch, and he deserves it. Anyways, I think he needs it, and it will help him a lot. I hope he finds a way to use it for his own advantage. We will see it when he gets a rematch and will take the belt. I think that’s the way it should be. Just like in a good Turkish TV show, there is always a happy end.”

