Conor McGregor slams Dustin Poirier over ‘best boxer in MMA’ claims, Max Holloway chimes in

Conor McGregor slammed Dustin Poirier over his ‘best boxer in MMA’ claims, which spawned fellow former UFC champion Max Holloway to chime in.

McGregor (22-5 MMA) and Poirier (27-6 MMA) are set to collide for a third time on July 10, this after splitting their first two encounters.

The pair initially collided in a featherweight bout at UFC 178 in September of 2014, with the Irishman emerging victorious by way of first round knockout.

In their second fight at UFC 257, ‘The Diamond’ was able to exact his revenge by stopping Conor McGregor with punches in the second round.

Now with their highly anticipated trilogy just 10 days away, McGregor and Poirier have reignited their trash talk.

‘Notorious’ got the ball rolling by suggesting that the first one to shoot for a takedown in their trilogy bout would be “dusty bitch“. That notion did not sit well with Dustin Poirier, who promptly fired back by telling Conor McGregor to get his insecurities in check as this is mixed martial arts and not boxing.

Adding fuel to the fire was the fact that ‘The Diamond’ dubbed himself as the best boxer in mixed martial arts. McGregor clearly took issue with Poirier’s claims, releasing the following comments on Twitter.

Best boxer, my ass!

Shooting ass, shelling ass bitch. https://t.co/LstFtSylOb — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 1, 2021

Conor McGregor continued:

Quick take for you and your team pal – You’s got pucked around in the clinch!

Elbows, knees, shoulders, fists.

Looking outside the cage for advice. #strikerturnedwreslter #dustybitch https://t.co/LstFtSylOb — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 1, 2021

McGregor’s comments triggered fellow former UFC champion Max Holloway to chime in on the discussion. ‘Blessed’ replied with the following rather hilarious reply.

Sup bro you rang? — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) July 1, 2021

There is no doubt that all three of the aforementioned former UFC title holders possess some of the best boxing in MMA, but who stands at the top of the heap? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!