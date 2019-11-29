Dominick Reyes already eyeing rematch with Jon Jones at Cowboys Stadium

UFC light heavyweight title challenger Dominick Reyes is already eyeing a rematch with champion Jon Jones at Cowboys Stadium after he beats him at UFC 247.

Reyes and Jones are set to headline UFC 247, taking place on February 8 at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Reyes is undefeated and represents arguably Jones’ toughest challenge in quite some time. With an undefeated record comes supreme confidence and Reyes says he’s already looking forward to a rematch against Jones after he beats him at UFC 247.

Here’s what Reyes said in an interview with Damon Martin of MMAFighting.com.

“Absolutely. I look forward to the rematch,” Reyes said. “I’m already planning the rematch in Cowboy Stadium. That’s already in the works.

“I already know what’s going to happen. I’m going to beat him, it’s not going to be enough. Perfect, let’s do it in Cowboy Stadium except this time it’s my pay-per-view.”

For Reyes to get by Jones it would take a performance that no other title challenger has ever put on against the long-time UFC light heavyweight champion. Aside from a super controversial DQ loss to Matt Hamill a decade ago, Jones has not lost in his career. The closest he came to being dethroned was by Thiago Santos at UFC 239 earlier this summer and against Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 165 in 2013. Otherwise, Jones has pretty much ran through everyone he’s faced inside the Octagon.

Reyes, though, presents an intriguing challenge for the champ. He’s one of the tallest light heavyweights in the division, he has a long reach, he has knockout power on the feet, he has submission prowess on the ground, and he’s never lost. Adding all that up and it’s no wonder why Reyes is so confident he will be able to get by Jones and is already contemplating the rematch after he wins the belt.

Do you think Dominick Reyes has what it takes to upset Jon Jones at UFC 247?