Dustin Poirier has a message for everyone who picked against him at UFC 257

Dustin Poirier knew everyone was overlooking him at Fight Island.

In the main event of UFC 257, Poirier welcomed Conor McGregor back to the Octagon in a very intriguing bout. It was a rematch six years in the making and one many thought the Irishman would just walk right through Poirier.

Early on in the fight, McGregor did have success and landed a heavy shot that stunned “The Diamond” early. However, Poirier overcame it and started to use calf kicks to slow McGregor down. In the second round, the kicks were too much as the Irishman’s leg went “dead” and Poirier went up top to knock him out.

Following the win, Poirier took to social media to send a message to all the people who picked McGregor to win on Saturday night.

“Told ya so,” Poirier wrote.

There was no question many people overlooked Dustin Poirier. He was knocked out in the first round against McGregor back in 2014 and the Irishman looked motivated once again. Poirier was also a sizeable underdog, which he disagreed with, and proved that when they fought.

With the win over McGregor, Dustin Poirier now has options. He can have the trilogy with the Irishman or face someone like Charles Oliveira, Nate Diaz, or Michael Chandler. However, there is no question the next time The Diamond steps into the Octagon the UFC’s lightweight title will be on the line.

Prior to the win over McGregor, Dustin Poirier had a Fight of the Year contender against Dan Hooker in June where he edged out a decision. It got him back into the win column after he suffered a submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title. He also is the former interim champ and holds notable wins over Justin Gaethje, Eddie Alvarez, Max Holloway, and Anthony Pettis.

