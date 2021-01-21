UFC 257 | Pro fighters make their picks for Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 2

In the main event of UFC 257, Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor are set to have their highly-anticipated rematch. Heading into the fight, Poirier is a +250 underdog while the Irishman is a -325 favorite.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their prediction for the scrap. The slight majority believe it will be Conor McGregor winning again and likely doing so by knockout.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Dustin Poirier vs Conor McGregor 2:

Stephen Thompson, UFC welterweight: Everyone is doubting McGregor because he hasn’t fought, but he is a life long martial artist. He is always training and I believe he will pull it off again. He is so good and I think he will back up his words again.

Geoff Neal, UFC welterweight: I’m going with Dustin. He is more mature and won’t let the words impact him, he won’t let Conor into his head.

Brandon Moreno, UFC flyweight: I will go with Poirier. He has been more active, is much better at lightweight, and will drag McGregor to the later rounds.

Rob Font, UFC bantamweight: I am going with Poirier on this one. If he can take it to the later rounds he will have success.

Marlon Vera, UFC bantamweight: I think McGregor will do it again but by decision. Poirier is more durable at lightweight so I think it will go the distance. McGregor will bank the early rounds and win a decision.

AJ McKee, Bellator featherweight: It should be a good fight but I think McGregor does it by KO again.

Alex Morono, UFC welterweight: I think Dustin Poirier will prove everyone wrong. His chin is much better at lightweight and his boxing is so crisp he can strike with Conor.

Louis Smolka, UFC bantamweight: I think McGregor again and probably by knockout early like the first or second round.

Christos Giagos, UFC lightweight: McGregor by knockout probably in the first round or two.

Tyson Nam, UFC flyweight: I’m going with McGregor. His left hand is special and I believe he has the speed advantage, and speed always kills. McGregor by KO.

***

Fighters picking Dustin Poirier: Geoff Neal, Brandon Moreno, Rob Font, Alex Morono

Fighters picking Conor McGregor: Stephen Thompson, Marlon Vera, AJ McKee, Louis Smolka, Christos Giagos, Tyson Nam

Who do you think wins the UFC 257 main event between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor?