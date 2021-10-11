Dustin Poirier believes Daniel Cormier could someday replace current UFC President Dana White

UFC lightweight contender Dustin Poirier believes Daniel Cormier could replace Dana White as UFC president one day.

It’s a task that many folks probably wouldn’t want, given the stress that comes with it, but for many years now Dana White has held the position of being UFC president. It doesn’t appear as if he’s going to step down anytime soon but when he does, the company needs to be ready to replace him.

When that day comes, Dustin Poirier believes his fellow Louisiana brother Daniel Cormier could do a great job.

“That’s a tough spot to fill,” said Poirier. “I’m not sure. I think Daniel Cormier maybe? Maybe somebody who’s been in combat sports. I don’t know if he knows a whole lot about the business side, but I think he would be a great face of a company.”

Quotes courtesy of MMA News

It’s a discussion that’ll be far more relevant in the future but it’s definitely worth considering the credentials of someone like Cormier for this position.

