Dustin Poirier anoints himself the “undisputed world champion”

Although Charles Oliveira is the current UFC lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier anointed himself the “undisputed world champion.”

Poirier is coming off of back-to-back knockout wins over Conor McGregor and is considered by many to be the No. 1 lightweight in the world right now. The problem is, he’s not the champion, it’s Oliveira, who defeated Michael Chandler back at UFC 262 to claim the vacant 155lbs title. Remember, Poirier was offered the title fight at UFC 262 against Oliveira but he turned it down to take a trilogy money fight against McGregor. While that decision paid off for Poirier financially as he made a lot more money fighting against McGregor than he would have to fight Oliveira, it still wasn’t the win he needed to earn the UFC 155lbs title.

Despite not officially wearing the strap around his waist, however, “The Diamond” believes he is the best lightweight in the world right now, and also the undisputed world champion.

Undisputed World Champion — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) August 31, 2021

It will be interesting to see if Oliveira sees this comment and responds to it considering he is the current champion in the UFC lightweight division. Oliveira has made it clear that he wants to fight Poirier in his next title defense, but Poirier has been more after a money fight against Nate Diaz and other big names instead. However, perhaps this tweet is an indication that Poirier now wants to get his hands around that belt. Although Poirier has accomplished a lot of amazing things in his UFC career, he still hasn’t won the undisputed title in the promotion, though he was an interim champ. If he is able to go in there and take out Oliveira and become the champion, then it goes without saying he’s the best.

Do you think Dustin Poirier is the best lightweight MMA fighter in the world right now?