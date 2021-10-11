Conor McGregor applauds Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder for great trilogy, takes parting shot at Dustin Poirier

UFC star Conor McGregor used his praise for Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder to also take a shot at rival Dustin Poirier.

Last Saturday night saw Tyson Fury put a definitive end to his rivalry with Deontay Wilder by knocking him out in the 11th round of their trilogy showdown in Las Vegas. The back and forth war swung between both men but in the end, it was “The Gypsy King” who delivered the final blow.

One man who was watching closely over the weekend is Conor McGregor who, in typical Conor fashion, both praised the fight and got in a slight dig at one of his foes.

Great fight that. Both warriors, both winners. Hard to not be impressed with Deontay there. Against the much larger man and almost got it done. Great fight. 40lb’s in weight difference is A LOT. Fair play both men there, very enjoyable fights they have had together. Respect. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 10, 2021

Their skill levels are unique but very close. A great heavyweight trilogy that was. I love when it gets set for certain and both have an honorable showing. Not the fam in the ring fake celebrating after a freak injury etc etc you know the gig, God bless the real in this world. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 10, 2021

Congrats Tyson and Paris. Me and Dee are so happy for you and the kids. Congrats Deontay and Telli also. Was great meeting you guys recently. A real proud showing that was, and could have went either way. Amazing! Happy Sunday now today with the cheddar and the memory’s God bless — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 10, 2021

Despite McGregor and Poirier already battling one another three times, it’s still bizarre to think that a fourth meeting is an incredibly feasible prospect. Neither fighter seems to have let go of the grudge and while Poirier is focused on Charles Oliveira right now, that may change once we hit 2022.

