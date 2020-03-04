Breaking | Dustin Poirier set to return at UFC San Diego against Dan Hooker

Former UFC lightweight interim champion Dustin Poirier is expected to face the divisions surging contender, Dan Hooker in a 155-pound blockbuster showdown.

According to MMA Junkie, “The Diamond” is expected to fight Hooker in the main event of UFC San Diego on May 16th, but contracts are yet to be signed. The sources have requested anonymity due to the fact that the UFC has yet to make an official announcement.

Poirier is currently ranked number three in the division. He hasn’t fought since the disappointment of a submission defeat against grappling expert and undefeated lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov in September 2019. Prior to that, 31-year old had tallied a list of successful victories over the likes of Max Holloway, Eddie Alvarez and Justin Gaethje.

However, Dustin Poirier has been out of action after undergoing hip surgery and failing to find a matchup that really interests him. Now, he might have finally found his a fight partner, “The Hangman”.

The number 10 ranked fighter, Dan Hooker got off to a good start this year after headlining UFC on ESPN +26 in his hometown of New Zealand against Paul Felder. Both fighters went back and forth in an all-out war. Ultimately, Hooker starched his way to a split decision victory over the MMA veteran.

Despite some controversy and debate over the fight ruling, the Kiwi athlete has racked up three consecutive victories, recently defeating Al Iaquinta and James Vick. He has been making moves in the lightweight division ever since moving up from featherweight in 2017. In the aftermath of his victory, “The Hangman” announced that Dustin Poirier is on his hit list.

It appears Hooker’s wish has come true. Who do you think will take home the victory in the main event of UFC San Diego when Dustin Poirier throws down with Dan Hooker? Sound off in the comments below at Penn Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com March 4, 2020